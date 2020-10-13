Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Sets Up New Unit, Orders Ex-SARS Operatives To Report At Force Headquarters

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

The IGP also set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Tuesday said the officers were expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. Twitter/toluogunlesi

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A. Adamu, has today, 13th October, 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
 
“The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit, a unit which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties. The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.
 
“Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS. Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

“They are to commence training at the different police tactical training institutions nationwide next week. While personnel from the police commands in the South-East and South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the  police commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State, and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.”

SaharaReporters, New York

