Law Students Demand Immediate Resignation Of Nigeria’s Inspector-General Of Police

The Law Students Association of Nigeria has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately resign his appointment over his incompetence.

National President of the group, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, disclosed this in Abuja while addressing journalists over the continued killing and violations of rights of innocent citizens.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

He said they had facts to believe that the agents and elements of the police were venting their frustration and anger on peaceful, law-abiding and defenceless citizens of Nigeria.

He said, "We hereby direct the Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, to resign immediately for his incompetence. If he refuses to do the same immediately, we direct the National Assembly to remove him from office.

“If the National Assembly refuses to do so, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to sack and remove him from office for gross incompetence, an act which is capable of leading to a breach of national security."

He added that EndSARS protests became necessary to reflect the violation of our laws and breach of our fundamental and universal rights by the agents and elements of the Nigeria Police.

Agbomhere narrated how a student of Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus, Treasure Nduka, was arrested, humiliated and raped at Ojuelegba, Lagos, by the police.

He added, "President Muhammadu Buhari should appoint an acting IGP among the most senior police officers who shall release and revive all arrested and killed protesters, pay damages to them and their families, and put a permanent end to the menace of these unscrupulous elements operating under the cover of the Nigeria Police Force.

"We are ready to deploy all instrumentalities and principalities of the law to solve this problem if nothing is done immediately."