Police Randomly Arresting, Brutalising Young People In Delta State

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

Police officers in Delta State have continued to engage in indiscriminate arrest and brutalisation of youths.

The police have targeted young people in Ughelli area of the state, detaining and extorting them.

SaharaReporters gathered that any youth arrested will cough out as much as N200,000 before they are released.

Recall that SaharaReporters had reported that this incessant arrest began after a clash between the police and youth clamouring for #ENDSARS in the state on Thursday.

At the protest in Delta on Thursday, the police shot a youth in the leg and forcefully dispersed the demonstrators.

In the ensuing melee, a police officer was killed while another was wounded.

The police in a statement on Thursday said a discreet investigation will be done.

Shortly after that period, policemen took to the streets randomly to arrest youths.

Some of those affected, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the police led by the Divisional Police Officer of Ughelli engaged in night raids and arrested many youth.

One of the youth said, "The DPO of Ughelli Police Station started arresting innocent people every night and day. Lots of them are now in Okere and some that have connections are allowed to bail themselves with the sum of N200,000 and others N350,000 and the ones without connection are taken to Okere.

"Some have been moved to Asaba and their family don't know where they are. At the moment, many youth in Ughelli are on the run.

"Policemen now secretly go to the houses of those that protested during the day to arrest them at night. Those that don't agree to follow them are killed secretly.

"A young man was dragged out of his car and hit to death in front of Ughelli Police Station.

"We are not safe, we are on the run. All the youth are now running to different places."

Nigerian youth have been embarking on peaceful protests for several days now to demand the scrapping of SARS, reform of the police and an end to police brutality.

Following the unending agitation, the police have disbanded SARS and President Muhammadu Buhari has promised a total reform of the law enforcement agency.

SaharaReporters, New York

