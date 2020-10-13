Rivers ‪#EndSARS ‬Protesters Defy Governor Wike's Warning, Demonstrate Across Port Harcourt In Multitudes

Governor Nyesom Wike had in a statement on Monday announced that his government had banned all forms of protests throughout the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

Residents of Port Harcourt on Tuesday defied the order by Rivers State Government banning protest and marched through major roads seeking an end to police brutality.

Governor Nyesom Wike had in a statement on Monday announced that his government had banned all forms of protests throughout the state.

He said, “Therefore all proposed protests under #EndSars campaign are hereby prohibited. Government took this decision because the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a unit of the Police Force that no longer exists. Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

But the #EndSARS protesters defied the order and gathered at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park as early as 8:00am.

They insisted that more concrete steps must be taken on proscribing SARS since similar directives had been given in the past.

 Port Harcourt #SARSMUSTEND Protesters Defy Wike, March On The Streets WATCH VIDEO: Port Harcourt #SARSMUSTEND Protesters Defy Wike, March On The Streets

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NANS Expels Senate President, Mohammed, For Public Extortion, Indiscipline
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion #EndSARS: Almost A Revolution By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NANS Expels Senate President, Mohammed, For Public Extortion, Indiscipline
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari, President Assures Ex-Minister Of Support To Clinch WTO Job
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
OBITUARY Renowned Poet, J. P. Clark, Dies At 85
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Returns To Akeredolu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad