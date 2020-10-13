Rivers ‪#EndSARS ‬Protesters Defy Governor Wike's Warning, Demonstrate Across Port Harcourt In Multitudes

Residents of Port Harcourt on Tuesday defied the order by Rivers State Government banning protest and marched through major roads seeking an end to police brutality.

Governor Nyesom Wike had in a statement on Monday announced that his government had banned all forms of protests throughout the state.

He said, “Therefore all proposed protests under #EndSars campaign are hereby prohibited. Government took this decision because the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a unit of the Police Force that no longer exists. Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

But the #EndSARS protesters defied the order and gathered at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park as early as 8:00am.

They insisted that more concrete steps must be taken on proscribing SARS since similar directives had been given in the past.