Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters With Cutlass In Abuja

The attackers vandalised many vehicles belonging to the protesters and injured many of them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2020

Armed thugs on Wednesday in Abuja attacked Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality at Berger Roundabout.

Many people including passersby scampered for safety to avoid been caught in the melee.

Meanwhile, one of the attackers was unlucky as he was caught by the protesters and beaten to a pulp.

It was gathered that the thugs arrived the venue of the protest brandishing dangerous weapons including cutlasses and sticks.

As at the time of this report, the protesters had regrouped to continue with the demonstration.

A civil society organisation, Citizens Action for Good Governance, had earlier called for the total ban of all street protests including the #EndSARS agitation, saying it was a threat to national security.

But the demonstators ignored the sponsored group to continue their protest.

SaharaReporters, New York

