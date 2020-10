Suspected armed thugs have disrupted the ongoing peaceful protest in Lagos.

The thugs invaded the protest ground with machete, charms and sticks while chasing away demonstators at the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The thugs were repelled by protesters, who overpowered them.

Three of the thugs were caught and handed over to security personnel.

The protesters have regrouped and continued the protest.

