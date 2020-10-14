BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja

The protesters as well as passers-by were attacked by the thugs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2020

Some armed thugs have attacked peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



Some of the hoodlums were apprehended by the protesters, who claimed that the thugs were conveyed by the police to the venue to disrupt the peaceful protest.

The demonstrators have, however, regrouped and continued the protest.

Recall that the Nigerian Government had sponsored and mobilised some pro-SARS protesters in Abuja just to disrupt the peaceful agitations for an end to police brutality.

