BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja

Some armed thugs have attacked peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The protesters as well as passers-by were attacked by the thugs.

ONE OF THE PROTESTERS WAS ATTACHED WITH HIS WIFE AND BABY!



WE ARE PUTTING OUT THESE STORIES SO THEY WONâT SAY WE CAUSED ANYTHING!!! #AbujaProtest #BergerAbuja #EndSARSNOW pic.twitter.com/D61nWC81W6 — ADÃBÃYá»Ì RAPHAEL (@Adebayo_Ralph) October 14, 2020

Some of the hoodlums were apprehended by the protesters, who claimed that the thugs were conveyed by the police to the venue to disrupt the peaceful protest.

Protesters are now gyrating at Berger DESPITE the earlier attack by thugs some minutes ago.



WE DEY HERE O!



NO GOING BACK!!!! #AbujaProtest #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/ZFnPhYjRSp — ADÃBÃYá»Ì RAPHAEL (@Adebayo_Ralph) October 14, 2020

The demonstrators have, however, regrouped and continued the protest.

Recall that the Nigerian Government had sponsored and mobilised some pro-SARS protesters in Abuja just to disrupt the peaceful agitations for an end to police brutality.