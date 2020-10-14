EndSarsNow: Ghanaian Celebrities Join Nigerians To Protest Against Police Brutality

To show solidarity in support of its neighbouring country, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media pages to condemn the police brutalities.

To Lydia Forson, the current situation in Nigeria is a result of a buildup of suppression of Nigerians for so many years.

"Privilege will have you believe that what's happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Ghana. Listen, Nigerians didn't just wake up one day and decide to protest; this has been building up for many many years. And it's not just about SARS either; people are just TIRED."

Award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has also released a song to show his support for Nigerians.

Just like the 'Perfect Picture' star, other Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca, Efia Odo, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and others have joined the call.