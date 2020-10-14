Panic Grips Delta Community As Body Of Missing Seven-year-old Boy Is Found At Riverbank

Fear has gripped residents of Ughelli community in Delta State following the discovery of the body of a seven-year-old missing child at the Ohovwe River bank in Ekiugbo-Ughelli.

Fejiro Emoavworhe whose body was found floating on the river bank on Monday reportedly went missing on Sunday, October 4, 2020 when his whereabouts couldn’t be ascertained by his parents.

The incident comes barely two weeks after a middle-aged woman was found dead in a drainage with her breast, tongue and private part removed at Buluku Street in Ughelli.

Speaking with our correspondent, father of the seven-year-old boy, John Emoavworhe, disclosed that they had barely stayed four months in the community before the life of his son was taken away by yet to be identified persons.

Emoavworhe, however accused his brother-in-law, who came visiting with some slices of fried yam, ice cream and beverage drinks for his children on the day his son went missing, as the suspect.

He said, "My son, Fejiro, who was crying for ice cream outside, was called by a man who was dressed in a white caftan, consoling him not to cry with a promise to buy him ice cream. Unknown to me and the mother after a while we started looking for my son to no avail.

“While we were still in search of Fejiro, my brother-in-law left the compound in a hurry and when he was called by my family the next morning, he said he was going to church before he finally came at about 7:00pm.

“My wife’s younger brother told my family that he did not know anything about Fejiro's disappearance or his whereabouts, but he heard my neighbours saying that I used to beat my children and drive them out of the home that this time around I will find my child and will not see him.

"When my brother-in-law was asked to direct my family members to his apartment, all the occupants of the apartment who are mainly Internet fraudsters escaped through the back door.”

Asked if he had reported the matter to the police, Emoavworhe said that had been done already.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police in the state proved futile.

However, a senior police officer attached to the ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has since been deposited at the Ughelli General Hospital mortuary while a team of doctors are carrying out an autopsy on the corpse to know the cause of the death.