Some Individuals Have Made Billions From #EndSARS Negotiation —Sowore

Now in its seventh day, the agitations follow demands by Nigerians for the police and Nigerian Government to among other things ensure justice for victims of police brutality and release all arrested protesters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2020

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said that some Nigerians have made billions of naira from the negotiations to put an end to the nationwide protests against police brutality.

Sowore disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday while reacting to leadership tussle rocking some of the voices of the #EndSARS campaign.

He said, “I will not be part of any negotiations regarding #ENDSARS, many have entered into these negotiations and come out of the other side becoming billionaires, to them it is a game! The only negotiation I will ever engage in is that of the surrender of our oppressors! #RevolutionNow.”

Following the protests, Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, disbanded SARS.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also issued a directive, calling for a reform of the police.

However, the protests have continued, with activists issuing a five-point demand including the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

Governments in different states have appealed to the protesters to halt their demonstrations and called for negotiation with the youth.

While the protests have been adjudged successful, there have been reports of division among leading activists and agitators on whether the protest should end.

SaharaReporters, New York

