We Are Suffering, Paid ‘Peanuts’, Nigerian Policewoman Says

A Nigerian policewoman has said that the #EndSARS protest will do nothing to the rot in the system because police officers were paid ‘peanuts’ while politicians they protect take huge sums of money home.

She disclosed this during a radio programme in Lagos.

File Photo

The policewoman said though she earns N53,000 monthly, she's been unable to pay her house rent for three years.

According to her, most police officers were suffering.

Over the past few days, there have been renewed calls for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force over reports of brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Following the protests, Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, had disbanded SARS on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also issued a directive calling for a reform of the police in the country.

However, the protests have continued with activists issuing a five-point demand including the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.