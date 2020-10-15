All Inmates Currently In SARS Cells Should Have Their Cases Reviewed —Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has waded into the dissolution of the dreaded police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Suleman called for the review of all cases of inmates in the cells of the defunct police unit.





He said efforts should be made to fight for those in detention over trumped-up charges after being tortured to admit under duress what they were innocent of.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Suleman wrote, “All the inmates currently in SARS cells should have their cases reviewed. In as much as we fighting for the ones killed,what about the ones in detention over trumped up charges, tortured to admit under duress what they were innocent of. We need their cases reviewed.''