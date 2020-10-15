BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

Governors of states in the Northern part of Nigeria have rejected the total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday. 

Lalong said the defunct police unit had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region. 

According to him, SARS was not made up of bad elements alone as it also included personnel doing their work diligently. 

He said what was needed was the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions optimally. 

Lalong, however, acknowledged that there were divisions in the country concerning the continued existence of the unit.

See Also Breaking News LIVE: Nigerian Youths Continue #EndSARS Protest Across Nigeria 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police SARS Database Reportedly Hacked, Details Of Officers Leaked
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Islamic Cleric Tells Nigerian Government To Be Brutal On #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Pastor Adeboye Endorses #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police SARS Database Reportedly Hacked, Details Of Officers Leaked
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Delta Women Protest Against Ned Nwoko, Appeal For Governor Okowa's Intervention
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Islamic Cleric Tells Nigerian Government To Be Brutal On #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Our Loyalty Is To The President, Nigerian Army Says, Describes #ENDSARS Protesters As 'Trouble Makers'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pastor Adeboye Endorses #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Iconic Photos From #ENDSARS Uprising In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Individuals Have Made Billions From #EndSARS Negotiation —Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Like Abuja, Armed Thugs Disrupt #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad