BREAKING: Protesters Chase Away Lawmakers, Demand To See Senate President

Angry Nigerians protesting the high-handedness of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday in Abuja chased away some lawmakers, who had come to address them and insisted on seeing the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, instead.

The protesters, succeeded in gaining entry into the main gate of the complex, booed and asked to go back.

All efforts to pacify and calm the crowd proved abortive.

Armed policemen at the gate of the complex had a hectic time controlling the protesters, who vowed not to leave the premises.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, has announced a ban on all protesters in Abuja.

He said the activities of the protesters had endangered lives of citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

