EFCC: Group Organises Special Prayer For Obasa

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

A group, the Obasa Movement, has planned to organise a special prayer session for the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for embezzling funds running into millions of naira belonging to the state Assembly.

Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

A source said the prayer session would be held at the Speaker's constituency office on Thursday.

He said party supporters from all the local government Areas had been mobilised financially and are expected to wear white clothes.

SaharaReporters had, in a series of publications, detailed the sleaze involving Obasa, members of his family and cronies whom he awarded questionable contracts on behalf of the state Assembly and, who in turn, served as agents of his numerous corrupt dealings.

Obasa operated over 60 bank accounts and engaged in the award of contracts to his companies and those of his cronies through which he defrauded the state Assembly to the tune of several millions of naira.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Returns To EFCC For Interrogation, Feigns Sickness 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

SaharaReporters had also exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.

Recall that civil society organisations in Lagos had, on several occasions, demanded the investigation of Obasa by anti-graft agencies. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Bows To Pressure From Top Politicians, Releases Obasa On Bail Hours After Grilling 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

In June, a coalition of civil society organisations staged protests at the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos. They demanded an investigation into allegations of corruption at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

SaharaReporters, New York

