INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that the 2023 presidential election will hold on February 18, 2023.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Thursday.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Ad hoc Committee on Review of the 1999 constitution.

He told members of the House of Representatives that there were about 855 days left before the next general election.

Also, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the committee to pick things they can get over with and avoid the ones that will stall the process and destabilise the system.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Chase Away Lawmakers, Demand To See Senate President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Fish Out Policemen Who Killed Protesters, Nigerian Governors Tell Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PFN Urges Nigerian Government To Heed Calls For Restructuring
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Islamic Cleric Tells Nigerian Government To Be Brutal On #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police SARS Database Reportedly Hacked, Details Of Officers Leaked
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Iconic Photos From #ENDSARS Uprising In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Chase Away Lawmakers, Demand To See Senate President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Delta Women Protest Against Ned Nwoko, Appeal For Governor Okowa's Intervention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Our Loyalty Is To The President, Nigerian Army Says, Describes #ENDSARS Protesters As 'Trouble Makers'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pastor Adeboye Endorses #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Fish Out Policemen Who Killed Protesters, Nigerian Governors Tell Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad