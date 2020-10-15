INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that the 2023 presidential election will hold on February 18, 2023.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Thursday.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Ad hoc Committee on Review of the 1999 constitution.

He told members of the House of Representatives that there were about 855 days left before the next general election.

Also, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the committee to pick things they can get over with and avoid the ones that will stall the process and destabilise the system.