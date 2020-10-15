Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest

During the attack, a protester documenting the incident captured the picture of one of the thugs brandishing a cutlass and a search of him on the social media identified him as Adagun Rasheed Osha.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

Nigerians on social media have identified one of the thugs, who attacked peaceful protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday morning and are calling for his arrest.

During the attack, a protester documenting the incident captured the picture of one of the thugs brandishing a cutlass and a search of him on the social media identified him as Adagun Rasheed Osha.

Findings by Nigerians on Twitter, who are sharing information and metadata from his Facebook post, shows that he is a resident of Mushin.

Some users also volunteering information say he lives on Morica Street and is always at Oju Oja Market in Agege from where he conducts shady operations.

SaharaReporters, New York

