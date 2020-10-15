Our Loyalty Is To The President, Nigerian Army Says, Describes #ENDSARS Protesters As 'Trouble Makers'

Nigerian youth have been embarking on peaceful protests for eight days demanding an end to police brutality by the now-scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

The Nigerian Army has pledged its commitment to the President of Nigeria as the military threatens to move with force on peaceful protesters in the country.

The protests have spread across states in the country, with citizens calling for a full reform of the police.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday night labelled the protesters as subversive elements and trouble makers.

The army also said the Nigerian youth are anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity working against the country.

The statement reads, "The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the constitution of the country.

"The Nigerian Army hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

"The Nigerian Army is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

"All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity."

SaharaReporters, New York

