BREAKING: Protesters Take Over Abuja City Gate, Block Airport Road

The youth barricaded the expressway preventing vehicular movement on the ever busy road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2020

As rage against police oppression continues across Nigerian cities by angry youths, protesters have blocked the Abuja city gate and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road.

The crowd, which had continued to increase by day, vowed not to back down on their demands for a country where the system works for every citizen.

The youth also displayed a banner containing the photographs of victims of police brutality in the country.

The blockade has led to heavy traffic jam in the area as motorists were forced to take alternative routes.

Meanwhile, armed policemen attached to the city gate allowed the protesters to move unhindered.

SaharaReporters, New York

