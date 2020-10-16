EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2020

Mamman Daura, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently in a critical condition in United Kingdom, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Top governnent officials, who spoke with one of our correspondents on Friday, disclosed that the 80-year-old had seen his health dip in recent days, raising fears among family members and close associates including President Buhari, who often relies on his counsel before making key decisions.

Mamman Daura

"He is not in good shape in London. He’s not been back since the time he was flown there. There is serious concern around his health," one source said.

Recall that in August, SaharaReporters revealed how Daura was flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment over an undisclosed ailment.

He was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus.

He is said to have had a history of renal crisis and had regularly visited the West for medical attention.

Despite these revelations, the Presidency claimed that the former journalist travelled to UK for leisure and not for medical reasons.

In September this year, Daura was unable to attend the wedding of Hanan, President Buhari's daughter, due to his poor health despite being scheduled to be the father of the day for that occasion.

The absence of Daura at the event remained a major talking point among major political players especially considering his closeness to President Buhari.

SaharaReporters, New York

