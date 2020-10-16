Industrial Court Voids Sack Of Ambassador Mohammed Dauda As Acting DG Of National Intelligence Agency

Dauda, who was sacked in March 2018, approached the court, praying that he should be reinstated because his dismissal contravened the procedure of Section 8 of the National Securities Act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2020

Two years after he was sacked, the National Industrial Court has voided the dismissal of Ambassador Mohammed Dauda as Acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The court also ordered his reinstatement as head of the agency.

Dauda, who was sacked in March 2018, approached the court, praying that he should be reinstated because his dismissal contravened the procedure of Section 8 of the National Securities Act.

By an originating summons taken out on May 11, 2018, at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, Ambassador Dauda, through his counsel, Kanu G Agabi (CON) SAN, he also claimed that the regulation made pursuant to it in the setting up, composition and exercise of authority by the panel that recommended his dismissal and removal from office as Acting DG of the Agency.

He prayed the court not only to order his reinstatement but also direct the payment of salaries and other entitlements from date of unlawful dismissal to the date of reinstatement.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, the trial judge granted all the reliefs sought by the dismissed DG of NIA, including his reinstatement and payment of salary from when he was sacked.

In an exclusive report by SaharaReporters, Dauda revealed how he fought off attempts by Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and his protégé and incumbent DG of the NIA, Rufai Abubakar; and Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari's late Chief of Staff to steal $44million NIA intervention fund.  See Also Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA 0 Comments 2 Years Ago

His sacking was not unconnected to his refusal to hand over the $44m to Kingibe-led gang, he alleged.

In brief to the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence in 2018, he claimed that his life was being threatened by the Kingibe gang and requested immediate protection for him and his family.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Breach Of National Pension Commission Act, Senate Committee Clears Aisha Umar Nomination As Pencom DG
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC: Group Organises Special Prayer For Obasa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four Nigerians Arrested In India For Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abuja Protesters Surprise Scared Traffic Warden With Goodies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Islamic Cleric Tells Nigerian Government To Be Brutal On #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Our Loyalty Is To The President, Nigerian Army Says, Describes #ENDSARS Protesters As 'Trouble Makers'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Soldiers Kill Five Protesting Secondary School Students In Taraba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians In France Join #EndSARS Protest, Ask Buhari, IGP To Resign
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Legal DSS Searched My Underwear While Looking For Missing Child – Convicted Prophet Babatunde's Wife, Bisola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad