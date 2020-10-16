"My Prayer Is That The Protests Should Not Stop": Food Vendors Count Gains As #EndSARS Protests Continue In Ondo

As the #EndSARS protests continued nationwide, food sellers and other consumable vendors in Akure, the Ondo state capital, have continued to do brisk businesses.

The #EndSARS protest entered its third day in Akure, the state capital, as the youth blocked the main roads and paralysed both human and vehicular activities.

The youths are demanding an end to extortions, attacks, and killings being committed by the brutal Nigeria Police unit, SARS, which had been disbanded or instead renamed SWAT by the police authority.

Many of the youths, who came out for the street protest were seen buying foods, gins, bottled water, cold drinks, chin-chin, puff puff, glucose among other consumable items.

Food vendors and traders, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said they were making quick money from the protest.

They also explained that they decided to bring their trades to the ground of the protest since the demonstrators would need foods and cold drinks to keep their body and soul.

A food vendor, Taiwo Alo, said, "I was here yesterday, but I only brought sachet waters, and today I came with boiled rice. So, I'm making quick money from the protest.

"I am happy people are buying the food from me and as I have been able to make N3000 aside from the sales of drinks."

Bosede Adedayo, who sells soda and bottled water, said she was happy that the protest continued, adding that she had made over N10,000 within two days.

"My prayer is that the protests should not stop because many of us are making quick money from it, and we are supporting their agitations too.

"Today, I have sold more than seven packs of cold bottled water, and I am still counting as we speak.

"At least, I have made not less than N10,000 here, and I thank God for this quick opportunity."

Ibukun Ariola, who sells cigarette and dry gin, also expressed satisfaction with the sales he made, noting that the large crowd was a blessing for him.

"I wish to come here still if the protest continues. I have made good sales and even told my suppliers to bring in more. It is going to be a big profit for me.

"Aside from the sales I made, I am supporting the protesters and their demonstrators too. What they are demanding is the best thing, and we all have to kick against police brutality.

"We must end the activities of these police officers whose only language is extortion and attacks on innocent citizens."

Aside from the brisk business by the food vendors and traders, some of the protestors brought in foods from their homes as observed by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, the protesters have vowed to continue with their demonstration on the streets for police reform.

Some of them told SaharaReporters that they are not going to back down in the struggle despite intimidation and harassment by the government and security agents.

They also condemned the attacks on harmless protesters in other states like Lagos, Abuja, and Osun by suspected armed thugs.

The duo of Oluwafemi Osunleti and Joseph Akinkuotuz, who led some of the protesters in Ondo said, "The protest is like a continued struggle until the government listens to the yearnings of the people, we won't back down not relent.

"The Nigeria Police have been known for extrajudicial killings, attacks, harassment, and extortions of Nigerian youths who always resist their brutal actions.

"And this is why we want a total end to their activities. Although, the police authority said SARS had been scrapped, but we can't believe it because the police are still killing and attacking us."