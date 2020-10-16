NYSC: Three Die, Five Others To Repeat Service Year In Ondo

Aside from the deaths, Akpabio added that four other corps members would have their service year extended for various infractions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2020

The National Youth Service Corps in Ondo State has disclosed that three corps members died in the state during their one-year national service. 

Grace Akpabio, Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, disclosed this on Thursday during the passing out of the 2019 Batch 'C' (Stream 1) of the scheme.  

She also explained that another five corps members would have to repeat the service for absconding from service, noting that the decision was subject to the approval of NYSC National Directorate Headquarters. 

According to her, a total of 1,727 deserving corps members made up of 831 males, and 896 females passed out for the 2019 scheme and collected their certificate of national service. 

She urged the corps members to choose the path of honour in their future endeavours and avoid being used by politicians to foment trouble in society. 

While asking the corps members to participate actively in the decision making of the country, the Ondo NYSC Coordinator said the government was looking up to them to make a difference and change the political narrative for the better.

SaharaReporters, New York

