Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja

The woman was said to have insulted protesters when she told them that the demonstration was unnecessary and a waste of time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2020

A senior police officer, M.A Kaura, on Friday in Abuja rescued a woman from being attacked by an angry mob along Airport Road.

The statement infuriated participants in the protest, who chased her in an attempt to beat her up.

It took the intervention of the policeman, who was at the scene of the incident, to save the woman.

The protesters, who had occupied and blocked the highway since morning, vowed to pass the night on the road.

SaharaReporters, New York

