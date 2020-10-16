Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises

A member of the All Progressives Congress representing Dawakin Tofa/Tofa and Rimin Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State, Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, has been attacked by angry youth in his constituency, who alleged that he did not deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened on Sunday when Jobe went to inagurate a project at Gulu, a village under Rimin Gado Local Government Area.

A source said the lawmaker was beaten to a pulp by the youth, who accused him of making false promises for many years.

“He was given severe beating by the angry youth on Sunday.

"They said they attacked him because of his fake promises for many years,” the source said.