Young Nigerians protesting against brutality, bad governance, corruption and insecurity in the country on Saturday blocked all entry points into Abuja.

The demonstrators have occupied the Kubwa and Mararaba highways and rendered all roads within the city centre impassable.

The youth have divided themselves into groups to carry out the protest simultaneously at different locations and this has led to traffic snarls across the city.

