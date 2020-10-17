Death Of Awolowo’s Daughter, A Colossal Loss, Says Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has described the death of a daughter of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mrs Tola Oyediran, as a colossal loss to the entire family and the Yoruba in general.

Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock at the death of the Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of Tribune titles.

Gani Adams

He said, “My heartfelt condolences go to my sister, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu and to the management of Tribune Newspapers, the Oyedirans and most especially the Awolowo family on the death of the eldest daughter of the first Premier of Western Region, the late Pa Obafemi Awolowo, who died in Ibadan yesterday.

“It is a great loss to me personally, however, the late Reverend Oyediran would be remembered for her humility and efforts in sustaining the legacies of the late sage alongside Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, who is co-Chairman of the ANN PLC.

"I wish to also express my condolences to Prof Oyediran, the widower, and the children including the wife of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo.

“In her life, she was an epitome of humility, a pillar of the Awolowo dynasty and a great woman of substance. She took the baton as Chairman of Tribune titles shortly after the glorious passage of late Mama HID Awolowo and she made remarkable impact in sustaining the legacies of the Awolowos.

“It is a great loss to lose such an amiable mother. I pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and also grant the soul of the departed eternal rest."