#EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest

The group had issued a statement notifying the public of their intention to occupy all the 19 Northern states and the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2020

Four officials of the Coalition of Northern Groups were on Friday detained by the Department of State Services.

Nastura Ashir Sharif, Balarabe Rufai, Aminu Adam and Dr Muhammad Nawaila were invited by Nigeria's secret police while concluding an arrangement for a peaceful protest on the killings in the Northern part of the country.

The group had issued a statement notifying the public of their intention to occupy all the 19 Northern states and the National Assembly.

CNG’s spokesman, Abdulazeez Suleiman, in a statement on Saturday said the group will go ahead with protest despite what he described as an attempt to suppress their rights.

“#EndInsecurityNow protests against the rampant killings in Northern Nigeria and displacement of hundreds of communities has come under intense pressure and intimidation in the last few hours by the DSS which is hell bent on suppressing the tearful voice of the Northerner.

“The development saw officials of the CNG Nastura Ashir Sharif, Balarabe Rufai, Aminu Adam and Dr Muhammad Nawaila being invited by the DSS in Kano where they were held from 11pm Friday to 2:15am Saturday.

“Throughout their stay at the DSS office, they were incommunicado not answering calls on their phones and not returning the same. We are on the alert.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Persons Killed As Two Delta Communities Clash Over Boundary Dispute
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Pointed Gun On My Son-in-law’s Head, Threatened To Kill Him, Says Prominent Nigerian Lawyer, Akintola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Officers Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Protesters Take Over Abuja City Gate, Block Airport Road
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How SARS Operatives Killed My Constituent –Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Your Feelings Of Frustration Are Justified, We Are Sorry, Osinbajo Tells #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad