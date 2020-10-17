EndSARS: Ondo Governor Promises To Join Protest, Condemns Police Brutality

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has declared support for the protests across the country calling for an end to police brutality.

The governor, who promised to join the protesting youth, said that there was a need to reform the Nigeria Police Force in a bid to protect the rights of the citizens.

He said his administration would set up a committee to receive complaints from members of the public, who might have fallen victim.

According to Akeredolu, the committee will be headed by a retired chief judge and work shall commence next week.

He said, "SARS has ended but whether you have a problem with SARS or not, there is no longer SARS in Nigeria.

"Your struggle has brought an end to SARS and you should give kudos to yourselves. When you talk about police brutality, it is something not limited to the youth alone.

"We all know that a lot of families have experienced this (police brutality and attacks). People have lost their lives too. People have lost their limbs and the police itself is aware of this.

“From the President to the Vice President and the Inspector-General of Police, we all held a meeting yesterday at the National Executive Council and we made it clear that there must be a reform of the Nigeria Police.

"It has to be reformed and now we have to set up a committee to be headed by a retired chief judge and you all can file your complaints to them.

"If you have anybody who is under any detention anywhere in the state, you can bring them to the notice of the committee.

“The committee would look at it and also ensure that they are released instantly. If they are entitled to compensation, the committee will recommend it.

"The committee will start work next week. I want you to take advantage of that committee. All of us are in support of the struggle.

"Demonstration is necessary and you have made it peaceful. I am available, I would join you to demonstrate.”