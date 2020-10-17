Police Officers Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Anambra

The protesters stormed the infamous office of SARS where many had been killed for no reason.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2020

Police Officers in Anambra State opened fire on protesting youth, who marched to the office of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

The protesters stormed the infamous office of SARS where many had been killed for no reason.

The protesters, who converged at Awka, the state capital, walked 30km to Awkuzu.

When the protesters stormed the Awkuzu SARS office, policemen guarding the station shot live bullets and tear gas at them.

Some of the protesters ran into uncompleted buildings and nearby houses to avoid being hit by bullets.

Residents have raised the alarm that the police, in their usual manner, embark on raiding of innocent people in Awkuzu.

They claimed that the police usually arrest and kill many persons in the town.

The protesters have identified some SARS officials notorious for killing and have demanded that they are brought to justice

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Pointed Gun On My Son-in-law’s Head, Threatened To Kill Him, Says Prominent Nigerian Lawyer, Akintola
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Protesters Take Over Abuja City Gate, Block Airport Road
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Persons Killed As Two Delta Communities Clash Over Boundary Dispute
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Pointed Gun On My Son-in-law’s Head, Threatened To Kill Him, Says Prominent Nigerian Lawyer, Akintola
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Protesters Take Over Abuja City Gate, Block Airport Road
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How SARS Operatives Killed My Constituent –Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Your Feelings Of Frustration Are Justified, We Are Sorry, Osinbajo Tells #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad