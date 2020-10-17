Police Officers Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Anambra

Police Officers in Anambra State opened fire on protesting youth, who marched to the office of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

The protesters stormed the infamous office of SARS where many had been killed for no reason.

The protesters, who converged at Awka, the state capital, walked 30km to Awkuzu.

When the protesters stormed the Awkuzu SARS office, policemen guarding the station shot live bullets and tear gas at them.

Some of the protesters ran into uncompleted buildings and nearby houses to avoid being hit by bullets.

Residents have raised the alarm that the police, in their usual manner, embark on raiding of innocent people in Awkuzu.

They claimed that the police usually arrest and kill many persons in the town.

The protesters have identified some SARS officials notorious for killing and have demanded that they are brought to justice