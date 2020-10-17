Thug Who Attacked Protesters In Lagos Yet To Be Arrested Days After Identity Was Revealed

Two days after Nigerians identified one of the thugs, who came in a government bus to attack protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly, no arrest has been made.

One of the thugs, who carried out the attack, was identified as Adagun Rasheed Osha through a search of his face captured by camera during the protest.

Findings by Nigerians on Twitter, who shared information and metadata from his Facebook post, showed that the young man was a resident of Mushin, Lagos suburb.

Some users, who are also volunteered information, disclosed that Osha lives on Morica Street in Mushin and was always at Oju Oja Market in Agege from where he conducts shady operations.

See Also CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest

Reacting to the attack on Thursday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, said, “I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today. My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

“I have received reports involving a bus in our state bus service. Our buses will never be involved in such activities and I have instructed the state team to get to the root of it. I will address our residents on developments.

“I understand the atmosphere of distrust in which things are happening and how rapidly the situation has escalated, but I need to let every Lagosian understand that our government believes firmly in democratic ideals and will continue to act in accordance with our belief.”

Despite the governor’s words, no arrest has been made so far.