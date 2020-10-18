Bayelsa Government Shuts Down Schools Over Flooding

Governor Diri said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2020

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed that all schools in the state be closed due to rising flood water that had taken over homes, schools and farmlands. 

A statement by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the directive takes effect from Monday, October 19.

Governor Diri said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives. 

Duoye Diri

He gave the directive after leading a team on a visit to some of the flooded communities in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw local government areas on Saturday.

The governor, who lamented the devastating effect of the flooding on the people and communities, said his administration would not abandon them at their time of need.  

He said, "Due to the devastating effect of the flooding that I have seen, I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to immediately shut down all secondary and primary schools pending when the floods would abate. We do not want to lose lives and we do not want reptiles to cause injuries to our wards. 

“Painfully, we have to take this decision because the schools were just resuming from COVID-19 closure and here we have another natural challenge arising from flooding. 

“I will continue with this visit to empathise and sympathise with our brothers and sisters. Let me assure all of them that as a state we are with them.” 

Diri called on federal agencies, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the government and people of the state.

Diri emphasised the need for a permanent solution to the annual flooding challenge, saying the people had suffered enough.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lagos Residents Ask Governor Sanwo-Olu To Disband Egbeyemi-led Task Force Over Extortion, Brutality
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Tanker Drivers Barricade Yola-Jalingo Road Over Police Brutality
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hails #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Attack Peaceful Protesters, Commuters In Ikorodu, Residents Groan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad