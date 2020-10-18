Bayelsa Government Shuts Down Schools Over Flooding

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed that all schools in the state be closed due to rising flood water that had taken over homes, schools and farmlands.

A statement by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the directive takes effect from Monday, October 19.

Governor Diri said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives.

He gave the directive after leading a team on a visit to some of the flooded communities in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw local government areas on Saturday.

The governor, who lamented the devastating effect of the flooding on the people and communities, said his administration would not abandon them at their time of need.

He said, "Due to the devastating effect of the flooding that I have seen, I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to immediately shut down all secondary and primary schools pending when the floods would abate. We do not want to lose lives and we do not want reptiles to cause injuries to our wards.

“Painfully, we have to take this decision because the schools were just resuming from COVID-19 closure and here we have another natural challenge arising from flooding.

“I will continue with this visit to empathise and sympathise with our brothers and sisters. Let me assure all of them that as a state we are with them.”

Diri called on federal agencies, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the government and people of the state.

Diri emphasised the need for a permanent solution to the annual flooding challenge, saying the people had suffered enough.