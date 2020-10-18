ENDSARS: Protesters Dare Military, Commence Camping Near CBN Headquarters In Abuja

Nigerian youth protesting against police brutality and rights violations on Sunday commenced camping near Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

The protesters also vowed not to be intimidated by the threat of the Nigerian Government to use soldiers to dislodge them from streets of major cities across the country.

The protesters vowed to block the Mararaba-Nyanya Highway and Airport Road ahead of Monday morning in continuation of the demonstration.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, had on Saturday issued a statement on the plan to commence operation ‘Crocodile Smile VI’ from October 20 to December 31.

