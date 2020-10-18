#ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis

Jane, who uses crutches, joined the demonstration in Abuja to demand for an end to police brutality and human rights abuses by law enforcement agents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2020

Some participants of the ongoing #ENDSARS protest across Nigeria have raised over N4m for a young lady named Jane to by a prosthesis.

SaharaReporters gathered that a doctor noticed her in the crowd and called for donations to get her an artificial limb to enable her walk properly.

Shortly after the doctor made the request, 278 people were said to have raised the money. 

It was learnt that the doctor had asked people to stop donating because the money raised so far had surpassed the initial amount targeted.

Many Nigerians have commended the kind gesture and love exhibited by the youth towards the young lady.

