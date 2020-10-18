Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators

Nigerians in many cities across and beyond the country are protesting years of rights violations by the Nigerian Government and failed promises of reform of various institutions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2020

The Nigerian Government has vowed to crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters calling for an end to police brutality.

Nigerians in many cities across and beyond the country are protesting years of rights violations by the Nigerian Government and failed promises of reform of various institutions.

Reacting to the protests, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday apologised to young people in the country.

Lai Mohammed

Contradicting the Vice President less than 24 hours later on Saturday evening, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, said the Nigerian Government will take firm steps against the protesters.

He said, “Peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy and that is why the Federal Government in the last 11 days has treated the protesters in a very civilised manner.

“But, if you look at what happened to the governor of Osun State, it has gone completely beyond peaceful protest against excesses and abuse of power by the police.

“There is nowhere in the world where a government will fold its arms and allow the country to descend into anarchy.

“We are no longer dealing with #EndSARS but a volatile situation that can lead to anarchy if the government does not take some very firm steps to protect the lives and livelihood of innocent Nigerians.

“We have nothing against peaceful protest but there are civilised ways of doing so.

“This is by going to a venue where you are not going to disturb other Nigerians because where your own right stops, other persons’ rights begin.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Bishop David Oyedepo Backs #EndSARS Protesters, Says Buhari Leading ‘Killer Regime’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Bishop David Oyedepo Backs #EndSARS Protesters, Says Buhari Leading ‘Killer Regime’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity ‘We Support The Youth’—Catholic Bishops Endorse #EndSARS Protests, Call Nigeria A Failing State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Hoodlums Attack Peaceful Protesters, Commuters In Ikorodu, Residents Groan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Musicians, Others Turn Up As #EndSARS Protest Continues For Second Day In France
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad