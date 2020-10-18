Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators

The Nigerian Government has vowed to crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters calling for an end to police brutality.

Nigerians in many cities across and beyond the country are protesting years of rights violations by the Nigerian Government and failed promises of reform of various institutions.

Reacting to the protests, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday apologised to young people in the country.

Lai Mohammed

Contradicting the Vice President less than 24 hours later on Saturday evening, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, said the Nigerian Government will take firm steps against the protesters.

He said, “Peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy and that is why the Federal Government in the last 11 days has treated the protesters in a very civilised manner.

“But, if you look at what happened to the governor of Osun State, it has gone completely beyond peaceful protest against excesses and abuse of power by the police.

“There is nowhere in the world where a government will fold its arms and allow the country to descend into anarchy.

“We are no longer dealing with #EndSARS but a volatile situation that can lead to anarchy if the government does not take some very firm steps to protect the lives and livelihood of innocent Nigerians.

“We have nothing against peaceful protest but there are civilised ways of doing so.

“This is by going to a venue where you are not going to disturb other Nigerians because where your own right stops, other persons’ rights begin.”