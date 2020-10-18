How Nigerian Police Killed My Cousin —Canadian Regional Minister, Madu

Nigerian-born lawyer and Minister of Justice in Alberta, a Canadian province, Kelechi Madu, has endorsed protests against police brutality in Nigeria, his country of birth.

The protests broke out last week to demand an end to high-handedness and brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Madu, in a series of tweets on Saturday, said his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was killed by the police in Nigeria in 2013.

He also showed his support for the #EndSARS protests and encouraged all Nigerians to lend their voices to the fight for freedom from police brutality and injustice.

Madu wrote, “I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigeria Police in April 2013.

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the House within a timely manner.

“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian Government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.”