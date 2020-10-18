How Nigerian Police Killed My Cousin —Canadian Regional Minister, Madu

Madu, in a series of tweets on Saturday, said his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was killed by the police in Nigeria in 2013.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2020

Nigerian-born lawyer and Minister of Justice in Alberta, a Canadian province, Kelechi Madu, has endorsed protests against police brutality in Nigeria, his country of birth.

The protests broke out last week to demand an end to high-handedness and brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Madu, in a series of tweets on Saturday, said his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was killed by the police in Nigeria in 2013.

He also showed his support for the #EndSARS protests and encouraged all Nigerians to lend their voices to the fight for freedom from police brutality and injustice.

Madu wrote, “I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigeria Police in April 2013.

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the House within a timely manner.

“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian Government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Bishop David Oyedepo Backs #EndSARS Protesters, Says Buhari Leading ‘Killer Regime’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘We Support The Youth’—Catholic Bishops Endorse #EndSARS Protests, Call Nigeria A Failing State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Bishop David Oyedepo Backs #EndSARS Protesters, Says Buhari Leading ‘Killer Regime’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘We Support The Youth’—Catholic Bishops Endorse #EndSARS Protests, Call Nigeria A Failing State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Hoodlums Attack Peaceful Protesters, Commuters In Ikorodu, Residents Groan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad