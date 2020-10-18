Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government

The Biafra Nations Youth League has faulted the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by the Nigerian Government through the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The group said it was in total support of the call by some Northern groups calling for transfer of SARS to the North.

National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard, in a statement said that the IG would be appreciated if he had deployed SARS to Borno to fight Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement reads, "Transferring SARS to the North especially Borno would have been the best decision to take. They needed to engage Boko Haram, only then they will understand that 'Kaki no be leather'."

Reacting to attacks on Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, by some celebrities over his ban on street protests, BNYL stated that the governor was the person, who started fighting SARS and was not supported by any of his colleagues.

Richard hinted that the atrocities SARS had committed in Rivers is far beyond what they had done in other states.

BNYL said the EndSARS protest was not the solution to the brutality, adding that the military have left their external duty to be doing the work of the police on the road.

The youth group said Nigerians should drop the EndSARS protest and begin to demonstrate for EndNigeria.

"It will be more sensible if Nigerians start to demonstrate for EndNigeria and not EndSARS."