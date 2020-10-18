Lagos Residents Ask Governor Sanwo-Olu To Disband Egbeyemi-led Task Force Over Extortion, Brutality

Some Lagos residents have asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to disband the ‘vicious and monstrous’ Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force led by Olayinka Egbeyemi.

Those, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said like the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, operatives of the task force extort hapless citizens with impunity and in most cases forcefully hijack vehicles from alleged traffic offenders in a most debased manner.

“If you don’t cooperate, they are quick to shoot and also brag that nothing will happen,” one vehicle owner said.

Olayinka Egbeyemi

The people alleged that Egbeyemi's operatives were daily nightmares to Lagos motorists.

They asked Sanwo-Olu to show leadership by immediately dismantling the task force and replace Egbeyemi with a professional.

In a viral video, one of the operatives of the task force was caught after he shot dead a peaceful #EndSARS protester.

“They are laws unto themselves. The vicious and monstrous Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force led by Olayinka Egbeyemi is another monster like the disbanded SARS.

“They operate with impunity, arrest motorists indiscriminately mostly without any offence just to extort. They are armed to the teeth and often threaten with guns and knife under the directive of the recalcitrant commandant, Egbeyemi.

“They are quick to hijack steering from alleged traffic offenders and chase the owner while they drive away the offender's vehicle without allowing the victim to pick any of his personal effects. You dare not try to film the harassment and intimidation. You might not live to tell the story. They are that deadly. Lagos Task Force is the twin brother of the dreaded SARS.

“They have chased many to their early graves while trying to extort. This must end! Egbeyemi and his gang rakes in millions of naira from largely innocent Lagos motorists. His Bolade-Oshodi office is a cesspit of fraud. He has his syndicate on alert and their operation is seamless.

“Fines ranges from N20,000 to N50,000 depending on the offence they slammed on motorists. The syndicate collects these monies without issuing state government treasury receipts. Save for the release order paper bearing a stamp from Egbeyemi's office. The monies are diverted into private pockets.

“To cover their dirty fraud, the release order paper is retrieved at their yard in Alausa before vehicles are released. Then, the thieving gang in Alausa will collect additional N1,000 as 'security fee'. Findings reveal that no fewer than 500 vehicles are daily clamped down by the daredevil Egbeyemi's goons and they are extorted with impunity,” another resident said.