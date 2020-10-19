Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Kogi State

Armed thugs suspected to be loyal to the government have attacked peaceful protesters in Kogi State.

The thugs attacked the youth while they were converging for protest on Monday.

Some Christians, who also gathered for a prayer session, were attacked by the thugs, who brutalised and injured many.

A resident of the state, who confirmed the attack, said the thugs armed with cutlasses and machetes chased protesters "from the various converging grounds".

Armed thugs have been attacking Nigerian youth for embarking on the protest against police brutality in the country.

Attacks have been recorded in many states including Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo, and Kwara.

The attacks have also been backed by the police, who have also unleashed violent attacks on the protesters.

In Abuja, armed thugs also set ablaze over 20 cars belonging to protesters.