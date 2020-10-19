BREAKING: Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free

In videos of the incident seen, inmates, who suddenly found themselves on the streets, were seen running in different directions – some without shirts and footwear.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

An angry mob on Monday attacked the Benin Prison along Sapele Road, Edo State, freeing many inmates in the process, SaharaReporters has gathered.

In videos of the incident seen, inmates, who suddenly found themselves on the streets, were seen running in different directions – some without shirts and footwear.

One of them, who stopped to speak with residents of the area where the video was shot, said that he had been on trial for over two years without his case ever coming up for hearing.

According to him, the Investigating Police Officer of his case collected money from him but never investigated the matter, leaving the authorities to throw him in jail.

While walking away from the scene, he rained curses at the policeman, he claimed was behind his ordeal.

 Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free WATCH VIDEO: Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free

The entire vicinity of the prison is currently in chaos as the mob is wreaking more havoc around the place.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Francis Enobore, could not be reached for comments as of the time of this report. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Bandits Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Industrial Court Voids Sack Of Ambassador Mohammed Dauda As Acting DG Of National Intelligence Agency
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
#EndSARS Thug Who Attacked Protesters In Lagos Yet To Be Arrested Days After Identity Was Revealed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Three For Oil Theft
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Too Much Anger, Hunger In The Land – Nigeria Governors Forum
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Ready To Roll Out Tanks To Kill Protesters...Tinubu, Lai Mohammed And Aregbesola Sign On By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS Don’t Send Soldiers After #EndSARS Protesters, Gani Adams Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lagos Residents Ask Governor Sanwo-Olu To Disband Egbeyemi-led Task Force Over Extortion, Brutality
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad