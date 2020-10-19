BREAKING: Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free

An angry mob on Monday attacked the Benin Prison along Sapele Road, Edo State, freeing many inmates in the process, SaharaReporters has gathered.

In videos of the incident seen, inmates, who suddenly found themselves on the streets, were seen running in different directions – some without shirts and footwear.

FLASH: Jailbreak on Sapele Road in Benin City, most prisoners have escaped. More details later! — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 19, 2020

One of them, who stopped to speak with residents of the area where the video was shot, said that he had been on trial for over two years without his case ever coming up for hearing.

According to him, the Investigating Police Officer of his case collected money from him but never investigated the matter, leaving the authorities to throw him in jail.

While walking away from the scene, he rained curses at the policeman, he claimed was behind his ordeal.

The entire vicinity of the prison is currently in chaos as the mob is wreaking more havoc around the place.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Francis Enobore, could not be reached for comments as of the time of this report.