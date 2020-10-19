BREAKING: Nigerian Embassy In France Call Police On EndSARS Protesters, Demonstrators Vow To Continue Agitation

Despite the presence of the French police, the demonstrators, who stormed the embassy at the Victor Hugo area of Paris in large numbers, insisted on seeing the ambassador of Nigeria to explain steps the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was taking to address the issues raised by protesters across Africa’s most populous country and beyond.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

The Nigerian Embassy in Paris, France, has called the police on young citizens demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

Despite the presence of the French police, the demonstrators, who stormed the embassy at the Victor Hugo area of Paris in large numbers, insisted on seeing the ambassador of Nigeria to explain steps the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was taking to address the issues raised by protesters across Africa’s most populous country and beyond.

The young Nigerians in the French capital also held prayers and a minute silence in honour of victims of extrajudicial killings by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

On Saturday, the demonstrators had marched on the popular Eiffel Tower in the heart of Paris to press home their demands.

The protesters say they are not only demanding the scrapping of SARS and dissolution of the newly created Special Weapons and Tactics team by the police authorities but also the improvement of governance in Nigeria.

They have called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately resign his position for overseeing a failed law enforcement agency.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Musicians, Others Turn Up As #EndSARS Protest Continues For Second Day In France 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari Ready To Roll Out Tanks To Kill Protesters...Tinubu, Lai Mohammed And Aregbesola Sign On By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mob Attacks Policemen In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Too Much Anger, Hunger In The Land – Nigeria Governors Forum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad