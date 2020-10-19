ENDSARS: Protesters Escape Attack By Thugs In Abuja, Apprehend, Hand Them Over To Police

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality in Abuja have arrested two armed thugs, who came to attack them with cutlasses and other dangerous objects.

The attackers numbering over 20 swooped on the peaceful protesters at about 5:00pm shortly after they had left Banex Junction where they were initially gathered.

The hoodlums upon arrival at the place chased the crowd towards Mabushi Highway.

But shortly afterwards, the demonstrators were able to summon courage and push back and overpowered the attackers.

This led to the arrest of two of the thugs while the others took to their heels.

They were later taken to the police station for further investigation to unravel those sponsoring them.