#ENDSARS: Protesters Escape Attack By Thugs In Abuja, Apprehend, Hand Them Over To Police

The attackers numbering over 20 swooped on the peaceful protesters at about 5:00pm shortly after they had left Banex Junction where they were initially gathered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality in Abuja have arrested two armed thugs, who came to attack them with cutlasses and other dangerous objects.

The attackers numbering over 20 swooped on the peaceful protesters at about 5:00pm shortly after they had left Banex Junction where they were initially gathered.

The hoodlums upon arrival at the place chased the crowd towards Mabushi Highway.

But shortly afterwards, the demonstrators were able to summon courage and push back and overpowered the attackers.

This led to the arrest of two of the thugs while the others took to their heels.

They were later taken to the police station for further investigation to unravel those sponsoring them.

SaharaReporters, New York

#EndSARS Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protesters Storm Lagos Airport, Ground Activities
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Pastor Enenche Leads Hundreds Of Christians On Prayer Walk For Nigeria In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I Don't Think It's Wise To Block Traffic, Nairaland Founder Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
