#EndSARS Protesters Storm Lagos Airport, Ground Activities

SaharaReporters gathered that the protesters had earlier blocked the road leading to the airport.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

Young persons protesting against police brutality on Monday stormed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, disrupting flight activities.

Airport staff, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they had to turn back and return to their houses on Monday as a result of the development.

For several days now Nigerians have been on the streets across the country calling for a reformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters are also demanding the unconditional release of all detained protesters, punishment for erring officers as well as compensation for families of victims of police brutality in the country.

The protests were initially targeted at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad but they have continued despite the dissolution of the unit.

The protesters have vowed that they will not leave the streets until they begin to see government implement some of their demands.

SaharaReporters, New York

