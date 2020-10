A mob in the Yaba area of Lagos have attacked operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the state's police command.

As a result of the attack, the RRS officers abandoned their vehicle and ran for their lives.

Young Nigerians across the country are currently demanding an end to police brutality and improved governance by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At least 10 persons have been killed by police and sponsored thugs since the demonstrations began across the country.