Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that it was the right of the youth to protest and make certain demands from their leaders.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Relaying Buhari’s opinion on the ongoing #EndSARS protest after their meeting, the minister revealed that the President had vowed to see the reforms he promised were fully implemented.

Dare, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, added that President Buhari also appealed to the protesters to give government time to address their demands as the team set up had already gone to work.

He said, “Mr President said the youth of this country have spoken and he has heard and he has since gone to work for the youth of our country. The President promised that he will ensure that the reforms he had promised are met, he will make sure that the reforms are long lasting and that the reforms will deliver for our country a police that we will be proud of.

“He appreciates the fact that they have brought the SARS issues to the fore through their peaceful protest. He recognises the fact that they have called upon the government to do what is necessary and that as the President and a father, he will make sure that the demands as put forward are met.

“The President said that as far as he is concerned, it’s important to allow the younger generation to exercise the freedom to protest and make sure that such protest is in a peaceful manner.”

