President Buhari Sacks Copyright Commission Chairman, Jaja

His sack, which was with immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata (SAN).

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Tonye Clinton Jaja, Chairman of Nigerian Copyright Commission.

His sack, which was with immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata (SAN).

President Buhari

The letter reads, “I have been directed to notify you of your removal as chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Your removal is with immediate effect and you are therefore expected to hand over all property of the commission in your possession to the Director-General.

“While wishing you success in your future endeavours, please accept the assurances of the warm regards and best wishes of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protesters Storm Lagos Airport, Ground Activities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: 19 Policemen Injured After Attack By Thugs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Deploys Soldiers To Block Scene Of Planned #EndSARS Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Ready To Roll Out Tanks To Kill Protesters...Tinubu, Lai Mohammed And Aregbesola Sign On By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protesters Storm Lagos Airport, Ground Activities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Mob Attacks Policemen In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: 19 Policemen Injured After Attack By Thugs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thugs Attack Another Prison In Edo, Free Many Inmates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Deploys Soldiers To Block Scene Of Planned #EndSARS Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Pastor Enenche Leads Hundreds Of Christians On Prayer Walk For Nigeria In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I Don’t Think It's Wise To Block Traffic, Nairaland Founder Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kano Residents Protest Killing Of Teenage Boy In Police Custody
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad