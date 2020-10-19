President Buhari Sacks Copyright Commission Chairman, Jaja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Tonye Clinton Jaja, Chairman of Nigerian Copyright Commission.

His sack, which was with immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata (SAN).

The letter reads, “I have been directed to notify you of your removal as chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Your removal is with immediate effect and you are therefore expected to hand over all property of the commission in your possession to the Director-General.

“While wishing you success in your future endeavours, please accept the assurances of the warm regards and best wishes of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”