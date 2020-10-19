Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja

Thugs have burnt cars of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The thugs have on multiple occasions attacked the protesters with the police always looking the other way.

Monday's attack happened simultaneously while the police were also dispersing the protesters with teargas and live ammunition.

In a tweet, the Feminist Coalition said the thugs were sent to incite violence to discredit the ongoing protest.

"The cars of peaceful protesters have allegedly been set on fire in Abuja by these thugs that continue to disrupt and incite violence.

"Abuja protesters please head to safety! Your lives matter and should not be dispensable due to political games," the tweet reads.

SaharaReporters had previously reported how armed policemen fired live bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful protesters gathered at AYA Junction in Abuja, injuring many of them in the process.

A female protester holding a Nigerian flag was beaten up by the policemen in an attempt to retrieve it from her.

As at the time of this report, many of the protesters had ran for cover.

Also, soldiers have been deployed to some strategic locations across the city including the Presidential Villa gate.