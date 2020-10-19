Tension In Ekiti As Truck Allegedly Kills Two #EndSARS Protesters

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened at Dallimore/Christ School area of town.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

There was pandemonium on Monday evening in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, after a truck allegedly crushed two #EndSARS protesters to death.

This, according to an eyewitness, led to the burning of three trucks by irate youth.

Protesters across Nigeria have been demanding police reforms for over a week with the #EndSARS hashtag.

The government responded by dissolving the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad but the protesters are demanding the arrest and prosecution of police officers, who have killed scores of young Nigerians in recent times.

