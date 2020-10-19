UPDATE: 19 Policemen Injured After Attack By Thugs

The policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos were attacked by the angry mob at Yaba area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

Nineteen policemen in Lagos have sustained varying degrees of injury after a mob attack in Lagos on Monday.

The policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos were attacked by the angry mob at Yaba area of the state.

SaharaReporters had reported that the officers were forced to abandon their vehicle and run for their lives.

The mob damaged four vehicles after the policemen took to their heels.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the RRS men were attacked at Adekunle, Yaba.

He said the officers were drafted to maintain peace across different parts of the state when they met the thugs.

He said, “After the attack, 19 of the policemen were critically injured while four police vehicles were damaged."

He noted that the officers were currently receiving medical treatment at the Police Clinic at Panti, Yaba.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kano Residents Protest Killing Of Teenage Boy In Police Custody
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Thugs Attack, Set Police Station Ablaze In Edo State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Ready To Roll Out Tanks To Kill Protesters...Tinubu, Lai Mohammed And Aregbesola Sign On By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protesters Storm Lagos Airport, Ground Activities
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Mob Attacks Policemen In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News President Buhari Sacks Copyright Commission Chairman, Jaja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thugs Attack Another Prison In Edo, Free Many Inmates
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Deploys Soldiers To Block Scene Of Planned #EndSARS Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Pastor Enenche Leads Hundreds Of Christians On Prayer Walk For Nigeria In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I Don’t Think It's Wise To Block Traffic, Nairaland Founder Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kano Residents Protest Killing Of Teenage Boy In Police Custody
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad