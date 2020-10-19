UPDATE: 19 Policemen Injured After Attack By Thugs

Nineteen policemen in Lagos have sustained varying degrees of injury after a mob attack in Lagos on Monday.

The policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos were attacked by the angry mob at Yaba area of the state.

SaharaReporters had reported that the officers were forced to abandon their vehicle and run for their lives.

The mob damaged four vehicles after the policemen took to their heels.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the RRS men were attacked at Adekunle, Yaba.

He said the officers were drafted to maintain peace across different parts of the state when they met the thugs.

He said, “After the attack, 19 of the policemen were critically injured while four police vehicles were damaged."

He noted that the officers were currently receiving medical treatment at the Police Clinic at Panti, Yaba.