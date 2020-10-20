BREAKING: Heavy Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate As #EndSARS Protesters Continue Demonstration

There is currently heavy shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos as #EndSARS protesters defy a governnent curfew to continue their demand for an end to police brutality.

The situation has created tension in the area.

Army shooting at Lekki toll gate to take it over from protesters. Really happening. Stay safe!!! #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/G4m8N9xJDu — Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) October 20, 2020

Lekki toll gate as been attack by military men, we need help #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/DSppEe7JWg — bhello adhams (@bello_adams) October 20, 2020

Lekki Toll Gate now pic.twitter.com/V4jQwxNJQD — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) October 20, 2020

The shooting comes shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an extension on the curfew time he had earlier imposed from 4pm to 9pm.

Many residents had lamented that the time was inadequate to get home safely considering traffic in the state.

It is not known if there were casualties at the time of this report.